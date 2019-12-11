U-M lecture series on U.S. food systems to return in January

ANN ARBOR – Food Literacy for All at the University of Michigan will be kicking off its fourth year in January.

The community-academic partnership is an evening lecture series that features guest speakers each week that address opportunities and challenges of the country’s various food systems.

According to the course website:

“The course is designed to prioritize engaged scholarship that connects theory and practice. By bringing national and global leaders, we aim to ignite new conversations and deepen existing commitments to building more equitable, health-promoting, and ecologically sustainable food systems.”

Lectures take place every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the winter semester at Angell Hall, Auditorium B.

U-M students can take the course for credit while members of the public are invited to attend for free.

Community members must register prior to each lecture. Click here to RSVP.

Here’s this year’s lineup:

Jan. 14: “Setting the Table for Health Equity"

Cindy Leung, Jerry Hebron, Lilly Fink Shapiro, Devita Davison, Winona Bynum

Jan. 21: “Health Inequities: The Poor Person’s Experience in America”

Jessica Holmes

Jan. 28: “Racial Justice and Equity in the Food System: Going Beyond the Roots”

Pakou Hang

Feb. 4: “Corporate Wealth or Public Health?”

Robert Lustig

Feb. 11: “De-colonizing Food Journalism”

Zahir Janmohamed

Feb. 18: “The Disruption of Traditional Food Media”

Nicole Taylor

Feb. 25: “The Hidden Plight of Modern Growers”

Panel discussion

Mar. 10: “Farming While Black: Uprooting Racism, Seeding Sovereignty”

Leah Penniman

Mar. 17: “Meat, Antibiotics, and the Power of Consumer Pressure”

Maryn McKenna

Mar. 24: "To Impossible & Beyond: Are the New Plant Based Burgers Too Good to be True?”

Panel discussion

Mar. 31: “Promoting Wellness Through the Charitable Food System”

Marlene Schwartz

Apr. 7: “The Farm Bill and National Food Policy”

Terry Campbell

Apr. 14: “Big Soda vs. Public Health: Soda Taxes and Public Policy”

Jennifer Falbe

Apr. 21: Course Conclusion