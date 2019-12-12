Rockin’ for the Hungry raises one million meals in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR – The annual food and fund drive Rockin’ for the Hungry, led by Food Gatherers, ann arbor’s 107one and Kroger, successfully raised more than one million meals for the hungry in Washtenaw County Dec. 3-8.

The annual six-day campaign includes live broadcasts by 107one DJs who stand in the cold outside Washtenaw County Kroger stores to raise awareness for the drive.

Last week, Food Gatherers received enough donations to help provide 1,055,222 meals for hungry people in this community. One in seven residents in Washtenaw County don’t have enough to eat.

Thousands of donors joined the effort, from students to businesses and nonprofits. Donations from Irene Fast and the Harold and Kay Peplau Family Fund matched donations dollar for dollar.

Community High School students raised their largest gift ever to Rockin’ -- $69,000 which provides more than 207,000 meals to those in need before matching.

Food Gatherers received cash, check and credit card donations and received more than 4,000 pounds of nonperishable food. ann arbor’s 107one also held a silent online music memorabilia auction.

Volunteers Dick and Rick take donations outside a Washtenaw County Kroger store during Rockin' for the Hungry. (Courtesy: Food Gatherers)

Hundreds of volunteers stood in the cold outside the Maple Village Kroger and collected donations and raised awareness about local food insecurity.

Community businesses and individuals sponsored Rockin’ Power Hours by providing matching funds, including:

Thomson Reuters

KLA Foundation

The Brummett, Edelman, and Giordano Woodcock Families

John and Cindy Nixon

Domino’s

Om of Medicine

Zingerman’s Community of Businesses

Blue Cross Complete

Chemical Bank

Mast Shoes

Menlo Innovations

Probility Physical Therapy

During the campaign, Washtenaw County Kroger stores collected donations at registers and hosted live broadcasts.

Food Gatherers supplies 170 partner programs in all six cities in Washtenaw County with healthful food at little to no cost. These partner programs provide food to emergency groceries, food pantries and shelters year round.

Following this year’s Rockin’ for the Hungry, Food Gatherers released the following statement:

“Food Gatherers is truly grateful for every donor and volunteer who came out to fight hunger where they live. Food insecurity can only be solved by a community that cares and works together, and Washtenaw County proved that it does both.”