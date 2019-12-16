Free performances bring klezmer music, victorian a cappella to Ann Arbor’s University Hospital in December

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Rounding out a year of performances for patients and families at the Ann Arbor University Hospital, the hospital will play host to two more free concerts before the end of 2019.

Eclectic jazz & Klezmer

Thursday -- noon to 1 p.m. -- Main Lobby

Tap your toes to some eclectic jazz and klezmer music by Dave Gitterman (piano) and Ralph Katz (clarinet), playing together as Klezmer R &D.

Having played musical instruments since their childhoods, the retired software engineers blend genres to make their own unique sounds. The duo has played together for more than 10 years and mixes their histories of performing with bands and community choirs with jazz, contra dance tunes and Klezmer music.

The performance is courtesy of the Gifts of Art program at Michigan Medicine. For live video of the performances, tune in through the Gifts of Art facebook page.

Dave Gitterman (piano) and Ralph Katz (clarinet) will play as Klezmer R &D at the University Hospital on Dec. 19.

Strolling Victorian Caroling

Dec. 22 -- 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. -- Patient Care Areas

Be transported back to the Victorian era will Ann Arbor a cappella ensemble, The Arbor Consort. Dressed in costumes fit for a Jane Austen novel, the nonprofit vocal group will sing selections from Hanukkah songs, Victorian-era carols, as well as carols from around Europe.

The main lobby of University Hospital at 1500 East Medical Center Dr.

Gifts of Art will also offer concerts in January with concerts planned for Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. See the full schedule here.