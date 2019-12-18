Here are the Michigan football commits who have officially signed letters of intent today

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – More than a dozen of the commits who make up Michigan football’s highly ranked 2020 recruiting class have officially signed letters of intent Wednesday during the early signing period.

Jim Harbaugh’s 2020 class currently ranks No. 11 in the nation, according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

Wednesday kicked off the early signing period, during which most of the committed players around the country will officially sign with their respective universities.

Here are the players who have already made their commitments to Michigan official.

OL Reece Atteberry

Recruiting ranking: Three-star, No. 435 player, No. 8 center, No. 6 player in Colorado

Reece Atteberry is a three-star recruit, but he’s one of the 10 best center prospects in the nation. Harbaugh has done very well in the state of Colorado, landing players such as Carlo Kemp and Dylan McCaffrey.

Atteberry chose Michigan over scholarship offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC and others.

RB Blake Corum

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 119 player, No. 13 running back, No. 6 player in Maryland

🎥: Learn more about Blake Corum 👇 pic.twitter.com/9aEEnP7hM9 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2019

Michigan’s emphasis on recruiting speed continued with Blake Corum, who will join Zach Charbonnet, Hassan Haskins and Chris Evans in a loaded running back room.

Corum was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland and signed his letter of intent Wednesday morning.

Ohio State, Georgia, LSU and dozens of other schools offered scholarships to Corum.

ATH Eamonn Dennis

Recruiting ranking: Three-star, No. 509 player, No. 24 athlete, No. 5 player in Massachusetts

🎥: More on Eamonn Dennis ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/rXNfw3UPzX — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2019

Eamonn Dennis is another player with speed from Massachusetts who was recruited hard by Harbaugh’s staff. Like true freshman Mike Sainristil, he could fit multiple positions once he gets on campus because of his raw abilities.

He signed his letter of intent Wednesday.

Dennis chose Michigan over scholarship offers from Iowa, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others.

DE Jaylen Harrell

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 301 player, No. 12 weak-side defensive end, No. 52 player in Florida

The newest member of Michigan’s class is Jaylen Harrell, who committed to the Wolverines just seven days ago.

Most expected Harrell to stick with a home state team such as Florida or Florida State, but he decided to take the trip north and play in the Big Ten.

Harrell had offers from nearly all of the nation’s top programs, including Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia, Auburn and Penn State.

WR A.J. Henning

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 92 player, No. 17 wide receiver, No. 1 player in Illinois

The top-ranked player in the class was officially announced Wednesday morning.

A.J. Henning, the top player from the state of Illinois, is the team’s only top 100 prospect according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

Henning chose Michigan over a host of other elite programs, such as Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia and Penn State.

TE Matthew Hibner

Recruiting ranking: Three-star, No. 414 player, No. 14 tight end, No. 11 player in Virginia

🎥: Learn more about Matthew Hibner 👇 pic.twitter.com/CqyTUfGcPV — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2019

Matthew Hibner is a player who’s ranked much higher in the 247 Sports rankings than the Composite Rankings -- sitting at No. 156 overall in the former and No. 414 overall in the latter.

He has good speed for a 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end and should be a weapon in the receiving game.

Hibner also had scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Arizona State and other schools.

LB Nikhai Hill-Green

Recruiting ranking: Three-star, No. 380 player, No. 27 outside linebacker, No. 16 player in Maryland

🎥: Learn more about Nikhai Hill-Green ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yrAjsoEUaN — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2019

A four-star in the 247 Sports rankings, Nikhai Hill-Green is considered one of the top defensive players from the state of Maryland, where Michigan landed a class-high five commitments during this cycle.

Hill-Green has good size for an outside linebacker. He chose Michigan over scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota and others.

DE Kris Jenkins Jr.

Recruiting ranking: Three-star, No. 510 player, No. 22 strong-side defensive end, No. 18 player in Maryland

🎥: Get to know Kris Jenkins ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/blDVNWMSgN — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2019

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Kris Jenkins Jr. is the son of the former second-round NFL draft pick who played in the NFL for 10 seasons. Jenkins decided to leave his home state and join Michigan’s 2020 class.

Other than the obviously strong genes, Jenkins also has good size and athleticism on the defensive line.

He picked Michigan over Penn State, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Maryland and others.

DE Aaron Lewis

Recruiting ranking: Three-star, No. 458 player, No. 20 strong-side defensive end, No. 14 player in New Jersey

Get to know Aaron Lewis ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0O1HB8key7 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2019

Michigan flipped Aaron Lewis from West Virginia over the summer. He has good size for an edge rusher and is ranked much higher on 247 Sports than in the Composite Rankings.

Lewis chose Michigan over Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and several other scholarship offers.

DE Braiden McGregor

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 108 player, No. 4 strong-side defensive end, No. 2 player in Michigan

🎥: Get to know Braiden McGregor ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ylW8OIsbqE — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2019

A season-ending injury dropped Braiden McGregor out of the top 100 players in the 2020 class, but when healthy, he was listed as the No. 1 player in the state and No. 28 in the nation.

He was the first player to officially sign his letter of intent to join the 2020 class. He did so at Port Huron Northern High School.

McGregor also had scholarship offers from Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida, Florida State, Penn State and a host of others.

ATH William Mohan

Recruiting ranking: Three-star, No. 455 player, No. 23 athlete, No. 4 player in New York

Michigan’s trend of recruiting versatile players with good speed continued with William Mohan, who was one of the top players in the state of New York.

He measured at 6 feet tall at The Opening Regional and figures to play linebacker, viper or safety at Michigan.

The Wolverines landed Mohan over Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Miami and others.

S Jordan Morant

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 163 player, No. 14 safety, No. 5 player in New Jersey

🎥: Check out more on Jordan Morant 👇 pic.twitter.com/Y3FW4gO5Mb — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2019

Michigan landed a pair of high-end safeties from the state of New Jersey, highlighted by Jordan Morant.

Though he took official visits to Texas A&M in September and USC in November, Morant stuck with his commitment to Michigan and signed Wednesday morning.

He chose Michigan over Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame and others.

S RJ Moten

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 205 player, No. 18 safety, No. 6 player in New Jersey

🎥: Get to know R.J. Moten ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cRFN5BM76n — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2019

Morant’s future partner in the secondary is R.J. Moten, who comes in just below in terms of recruiting ranking.

Moten has good size and speed for a safety and is ranked in the top 100 players on 247 Sports’ rankings. He’s also a star center fielder for his high school baseball team.

Michigan landed Moten over the likes of Notre Dame, Penn State and others.

LB Kalel Mullings

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 158 player, No. 13 outside linebacker, No. 1 player in Massachusetts

For the second year in a row, Harbaugh went into Massachusetts and landed the top player in the state. Last year it was Mike Sainristil. This year, it’s Kalel Mullings.

Mullings was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts as a high school senior and figures to enter the mix at linebacker early in his Michigan career.

The Wolverines beat out Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, USC and dozens of others to land Mullings.

S Makari Paige

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 242 player, No. 25 safety, No. 6 player in Michigan

🎥: More on Makari Paige 👇 pic.twitter.com/THOHPUoEGN — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2019

The Wolverines are going to have plenty of versatility in their future secondary, aided by three of the top 25 safety prospects in the 2020 class.

Makari Paige committed to Michigan despite two highly ranked safeties already being members of the class. His elite size and good speed at the position gives him no reason to worry about competing for playing time.

Paige signed during West Bloomfield High School’s signing day event.

He committed to Michigan over Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and many others.

OT Jeffrey Persi

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 319 player, No. 26 offensive tackle, No. 25 player in California

A massive, 6-foot-7 tackle from California, Jeffrey Persi committed to Michigan over the summer.

He tested well at The Opening Regional and is the only offensive lineman in the class who projects as a tackle.

Persi had scholarship offers from Oklahoma, USC, Washington, Nebraska, UCLA and many others.

LB Osman Savage

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 307 player, No. 21 outside linebacker, No. 14 player in Maryland

🎥: More on Osman Savage ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Qik158d49g — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2019

In addition to having the clear best football name of the recruiting class, Osman Savage will fill a need for the Michigan roster.

With Cam McGrone trending toward the Devin Bush path and possibly leaving early next season, the Wolverines needed another player with the ability to range the span of the field and blitz the quarterback when called upon.

Savage had scholarship offers from Michigan State, Maryland, Tennessee and a handful of other schools.

CB Andre Seldon

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 233 player, No. 16 cornerback, No. 5 player in Michigan

Belleville star Andre Seldon -- listed at 5-foot-8, 154 pounds -- has been committed to Michigan since June 20, 2018, and never wavered after his pledge.

Seldon makes up for his size with speed and good ball skills, and Michigan certainly needs more of that in the secondary. He seems like a good bet to settle in as a nickel corner down the line.

Seldon signed Wednesday at Belleville High School.

He chose the Wolverines over offers from Iowa State, Maryland and others.

LB Cornell Wheeler

Recruiting ranking: Three-star, No. 457 player, No. 18 inside linebacker, No. 13 player in Michigan

Paige’s teammate and fellow defensive star at West Bloomfield High School, Cornell Wheeler, was also listed as part of the school’s signing day festivities.

Wheeler isn’t as highly ranked coming out of high school, but he was just as productive during his career.

He chose the Wolverines over Michigan State, Nebraska, Minnesota and others.

OL Zak Zinter

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, No. 273 player, No. 25 offensive guard, No. 3 player in Massachusetts

🎥: Check out more on Zak Zinter 👇 pic.twitter.com/0IPiRI89O6 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2019

Michigan signed a loaded six-man offensive line class in 2019 and continued to recruit effectively along the line this cycle. Zak Zinter is the top-ranked lineman of the group, coming is as a top 300 player.

He was named the NEPSAC All-New England Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019.

Zinter chose Michigan over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida and others.

Commits who haven’t signed

Here are the players committed to Michigan’s 2020 class who have yet to sign letters of intent: