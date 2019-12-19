Family sues Ypsilanti cemetery after loved one’s remains go missing

DETROIT – A family wants answers because their loved one’s remains are missing from the cemetery where he was buried.

Isaac Dixon was laid to rest after a drug overdose. He was 37 years old.

“You do everything to have closure, you make sure your brother is at rest,” Dixon’s sister Rebecca Thomas said.

Three years ago family tried visiting Dixon at his grave at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Ypsilanti.

“No one can find a marker, no one knew, no paperwork, nothing,” Thomas said.

Dixon was nowhere to be found, his body gone.

“I feel like it was very unfair to what happened to my brother,” Dixon’s sister Diana Brown said.

The cemetery was taken over by Covenant Cemetery services back in 1999. That company isn’t offering an explanation.

“They didn’t put families on notice that there were any problems there and there definitely was a problem that happened on their watch,” attorney Shareece McCauley said.

The family is teaming up with an attorney to track down Dixon’s remains.