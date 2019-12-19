Michigan recreational marijuana sales reach $3.1 million after 2 weeks

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In just two short weeks, a handful of licensed Michigan marijuana retail locations have reached $3.1 million in sales.

In the opening week of recreational marijuana sales, three Ann Arbor businesses had more than $1.6 million in sales. Then in the next week, with a total of five recreational stores, shoppers spent $1.4 million in purchases.

So far the state has generated more than $500,000 in taxes.

State officials estimate that marijuana sales will generate nearly $950 million annually once fully established.

