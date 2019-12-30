Applications now open for Ann Arbor Citizens Police, Fire & Courts Academy

ANN ARBOR – Want to learn more about Ann Arbor’s safety and justice systems?

Get an inside look into the city’s police and fire departments and the 15th District Court by participating in the 2020 Jack Dentler Ann Arbor Citizens Police, Fire and Courts Academy.

Applicants must be 18 years and older and must live or work in Ann Arbor.

Renamed last year, the program honors the memory of longtime AAPD volunteer Jack Dentler who dedicated hours of his time to the CPFCA and other initiatives. He passed away in July 2018.

The free program aims to educate community members on safety issues in Ann Arbor, including the challenges police officers, firefighters, judges, defense and prosecuting attorneys face on a regular basis. Graduates are expected to act as neighborhood liaisons and share the knowledge they gain in the course with neighbors.

Weekly classes will take place on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Feb. 11 until April 7. Classes will be held at the Ann Arbor Fire Department Fire Station No. 6, AAFD Fire Training Grounds, the Ann Arbor Justice Center and Washtenaw Community College.

Topics will include:

AAPD and AAFD history

Emergency management

Fire responder’s role

Use of force

Hazardous materials

K-9 unit

Investigative unit

Court duties/processes and more

According to the city’s website, participants will take part in:

Mock trials

Community outreach programs

Mock traffic stop

Fire control exercises and more

The deadline to apply is Jan. 24, however the 20 available spaces may become filled before then.

Interested? Click here to apply.