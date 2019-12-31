Five of our favorite coffices in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor has all types of professionals, and some of those professionals work remotely. For those who like conducting their office hours in local cafes, here are some of our favorite coffices to work in.

Formerly a Songbird Cafe, the new Songbird Baking Co. offers all the baked goodness of its former self, plus more.

Those who need to work remotely can settle down with a pumpkin pie bar, massive cookie or cardamom rose latte and get to work.

Tip: Despite its out-of-the-way location, the tiny space is usually full around peak hours, so it can be a bit noisy. It also has “unplugged” hours like its older sibling, the Songbird Cafe in the Plymouth Mall.

Songbird Baking Co. is at 2891 Jackson Ave.

A new cafe to Main St., Bean Berry offers lots of seating, wide tables and of course, coffee. Sit down in front of the Instagraammable mural of Ann Arbor, order a coffee, or sip on some bubble.

With low music playing in the background, remote workers can enjoy the fast wifi while also enjoying one of Bean Berry’s customizable bubble waffles.

Read BeanBerry Cafe offers bubble waffles, selfiecchinos on downtown Ann Arbor’s Main St.

BeanBerry is at 305 South Main St.

With late-night hours on Fridays and Saturdays, 19 Drips offers an array of delights like its Ann Arbor-famous tea and honeycomb bread.

A “third wave” coffee shop, the locally owned spot has different types of seating from a bar along the wall to plush black chairs. The Liberty street spot is general quiet and a favorite study spot of students.

Tip: 19 Drips does have limited parking that is quickly filled. Check out the cafe during non-peak hours.

19 Drips is at 2263 West Liberty St.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

While the downtown Ann Arbor location is great for a quick pit-stop, the Rosewood location of RoosRoast offers eclectic seating, tasty morsels and fun people-watching.

Sit down at one of the mismatched tables with a pour-over of Lobster Butter Love or an Ancho Pancho mocha, log onto the wifi and get some work done. With fast wifi and larger tables, groups can work together and spread out.

Only need space for one? Sit at the bar to chat with the barista or watch how the RoosRoast magic happens.

RoosRoast is at 1155 Rosewood St.

Quiet and tucked underneath the Shinola Ann Arbor store on Main St, the cafe offers exposed brick and a dark atmosphere. The chill temperatures and calm space allows for maximum work efficiency when typing, drawing, writing, discussing or even (quietly) debating.

A chic yet cozy space, impress clients with a coffee from the cafe’s small menu -- no syrupy and fancy drinks here. Pick up a pastry and plop down in some of the plush seating along the wall or sit around a modern coffee table.

Shinola Ann Arbor is at 301 South Main St.

Looking for something bigger? Try the Westgate branch of the Ann Arbor District Library. Sharing the building with a Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, the library allows patrons to roam around its shelves with drinks, provided they have a lid. Settle down in one of the study rooms or reserve one of the meeting spaces.