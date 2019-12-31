G. Love & Special Sauce to play The Ark in downtown Ann Arbor Jan. 14

ANN ARBOR – G. Love & Special Sauce are bringing their unique sound to The Ark on Jan. 14.

The group emerged in the early 1990s in Philadelphia and their blend of R&B, hip-hop, blues and grunge became instantly popular and recognizable. They have released several albums since then -- including some solo efforts by G. Love, combining sounds old and new with complete creative freedom.

G. Love & Special Sauce will be performing songs from their newest album “The Juice Glove" with special guest from New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward -- trumpeter and vocalist Shamarr Allen.

Tickets are $40 and the show starts at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Are you or someone you know a major G. Love & Special Sauce fan? An intimate Pre-Show Pop Off is available ahead of the main show that will include early entry, access to a pre-show performance, a group photo on stage, an autographed limited edition poster and a special Q&A with G. Love.

Tickets for the Pre-Show Pop Off are $99. Four to seven days before the event, ticket holders will receive instructions with event information.

The Ark is at 316 S. Main St.