Live your best hygge life at Ann Arbor District Library on Jan. 10

ANN ARBOR – By now, it’s likely you’ve heard of the Danish concept of hygge (pronounced hue-gah). If not, it’s the Danish word for cozy and has become a lifestyle practice during the cold winter months.

The concept is practiced throughout Scandinavia with the goal of creating a warm, welcoming space in your home: from knitting, to enjoying candles, a warm fire and warm drinks.

The Ann Arbor District Library will be holding its annual Danish Hygge Cozy Winter event on Jan. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The adults-only event will take place in the downtown branch’s Multi-Purpose Room and attendees can expect to sip warm drinks and eat sweet treats by a virtual fireplace with a soundtrack of mellow music in the background.

Step up your crochet or knitting skills with local crafter Beth Battey, who will be on-hand to help teach both methods.

Jigsaw puzzles will also be provided, and, as always, reading is encouraged.