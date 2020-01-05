Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing, disoriented 66-year-old man

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities are looking for Oscar Ray Williams, a 66-year-old man last seen Saturday.

According to authorities, Williams was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Taft Street in Ypsilanti Township. Police said he was disoriented and left running from his home.

Williams is 6 feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black coat, brown pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911.