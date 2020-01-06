Ann Arbor’s Center of the City Task Force to hold open house Jan. 15

ANN ARBOR – The Center of the City Task Force will be holding an open house to receive public input on its preliminary recommendations on Jan. 15.

The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ann Arbor SPARK’s offices at 330 East Liberty St.

The task force was developed following the Nov. 6, 2018 election in which voters approved Proposal A to amend the Ann Arbor City Charter to establish an urban park at the city-owned site known as the Library Lot.

According to the amendment, city-owned land bounded by Division and Liberty streets, and Fifth Avenue and William, Library Lane and its parking structure, “shall be retained in public ownership, in perpetuity, and developed as an urban central park and civic center commons known as the ‘Center of the City.'"

The task force’s mission is to facilitate a shared vision of what the Center of the City should look like and present a report to City Council.

Members of the Center of the City Task Force include:

Hannah Boettcher

Ann Dilcher

Alan Haber

John Haines

Jeff Hayner (council member)

Miles Klapthor, Vice Chair

Carolyn Loh

Meghan Musolff, Chair

Chip Smith (council member)

Norman Tyler

Dean Yang

For more information about the task force, visit its website.