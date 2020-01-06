Gifts of Art program kicks off 2020 concerts with bluegrass, brass, boogie-woogie

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Keeping with tradition, the Gifts of Art concert series at the University Hospital in Ann Arbor will host free musical concerts throughout the month of January.

Offered in the hospital lobby, each concert is free to passersby and patients at the hospital. Concerts are from noon to 1 p.m.

There will be four more concerts in January.

Jan. 9 - Bluegrass

Made of Willie Carter (guitar) and Chris Dawson (mandolin, vocals), the bluegrass duo plays a mix of songs honoring traditional bluegrass music and a blend of their personal styles. Having played at festivals and music venues, the duo has also played their tunes on bluegrass radio shows and has collaborated with other artists.

Jan. 16 - Celebrating MLK

Celebrating the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., the quartet will use innovative music arrangements for their quartet of brass and woodwind instruments. Created in 2016, the quartet is made up of Carole Scott (flute); Nancy Gruits (oboe); Lisa Dills (clarinet); and Heather Hartwick-Gladden (bassoon) and plays a variety of genres.

Mr. B & Pete Siers

Jan. 23 - Blues and boogie-woogie piano

Well-known, Mr. B (Mark Lincoln Braun) and Pete Siers have performed their blend of blues, boogie-woogie and percussion across North America and Europe.

Jan. 30 - Jazz

Led by guitar virtuoso Jake Reichbart, the trio will play an array of jazz music and more in the University Hospital lobby. Having played guitar in Ann Arbor for over 25 years, Reichbart’s trio at the concert will include in Reichbart’s trio is Detroit-native and American Idol finalist, Beth Stalker.

Gifts of Art concerts are also streamed live through the Gifts of Art Facebook page.

The University Hospital is at 1500 East Medical Center Dr.