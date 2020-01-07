2020 Oracle Pro Series tennis tournament kicks off in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The 2020 Oracle Pro Series tennis tournament kicked off on Monday and runs through Jan. 12. The event is free and open to the public.

Matches are played at University of Michigan Men’s Varsity Tennis Center, which has a capacity of more than 200.

The tournament features some of the world’s top-ranked collegiate and professional men’s tennis players. Overall, audiences will be able to see more than 60 singles and doubles matches this week.

“There aren’t many cities in the country that have a stronger sports community than Ann Arbor, and the Varsity Tennis Center is an amazing tennis facility to host an Oracle Pro Series event," tournament director Kyle Ross said in a statement. "Our goal for the tournament is to establish an annual event to bring world-class tennis to Ann Arbor, and we’re looking forward to community support to help us do so.”

Players will be competing for a $54,160 prize.

Monday’s schedule featured University of Michigan players Andrew Fenty and Ondrej Styler. The two teammates competed on their home court and Fenty defeated Styler in straight sets 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

The doubles tournament kicked off Tuesday morning.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!