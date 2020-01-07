Ann Arbor reuse center SCRAP Box to hold grand re-opening after move

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor creative reuse center SCRAP Box will host its grand re-opening on Saturday to celebrate the recent move to its new location.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the non-profit organization will offer drop-in crafting, games, activities and an evening workshop on beeswax wraps.

Attendees can drop-in for $5 crafting between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., spin the CreativeReuse wheel win for prizes or complete the SCRAP Passport to be entered in a contest for a SCRAP Party.

Those interested in volunteering can stop by between noon and 5 p.m. to help build kits and talk to SCRAP advisory council and staff members about plans for 2020.

Between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., there will be an adult beeswax workshop in the new Education Studio. Attendees will learn how to make and take care of their own beeswax wraps. The workshop requires registration, which can be done through the SCRAP website.

For more information visit the SCRAP Box event page.

Having moved to its new location at 4567 Washtenaw Ave. in November, the nonprofit organization was previously at 581 State Circle.

More About SCRAP Box

A nonprofit organization in the Ann Arbor area, SCRAP Box inspires the creative reuse of materials and provides educational programs and events regarding environmentally sustainable habits. The Ann Arbor reuse center is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and offers an ever-changing inventory of low-cost items like office supplies, as well as scrapbooking and other creative supplies.