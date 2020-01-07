Public hearing on PFAS drinking water rules slated for Jan. 14 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Officials from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will be holding a public hearing on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) chemicals in drinking water at Washtenaw Community College’s Towsley Auditorium on Jan. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to get public feedback on a proposal to establish maximum contaminant levels for seven PFAS compounds in drinking water.

The seven compounds and their respective recommended limits include:

PFNA: 6-ppt

PFOA: 8-ppt

PFOS: 16-ppt

PFHxS: 51-ppt

GenX: 370-ppt

PFBS: 420-ppt

PFHxA: 400,000-ppt

The department’s recommended rules aim to decrease exposure to PFAS in drinking water. The proposed steps to ensure exposure reduction include establishing sampling requirements, drinking water standards, public notification requirements and laboratory certification criteria.

Two additional public hearings will take place across the state, including a Jan. 8 meeting at Grand Valley State University from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a Jan. 16 hearing at the Ralph A. Macmullan Conference Center in Roscommon, Mich from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about PFAS, visit Michigan.gov/pfasresponse.