Participate in the Happy Little 5K to support tree planting in Michigan State Parks

ANN ARBOR – The statewide Happy Little 5K/ Run for the Trees virtual race will be taking place April 17 through 26. All proceeds will go toward tree planting efforts in Michigan State Parks.

The inaugural event is organized by Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources, which partnered with Bob Ross Inc. for the initiative.

And here in Ann Arbor, participants are invited to a meetup at County Farm Park on Saturday, April 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to complete their 5K races together -- all paces welcome.

How it works:

Registration is $34 (with a 2% processing fee) and includes a Happy Little Trees T-shirt, bib number and a finisher’s medal.

Organizers encourage participants to complete their 5K races in Michigan’s great outdoors, though races can be completed anywhere in the continental U.S. if participants live out of state.

To register, click here.

Participants are encouraged to use the following hashtags on social media: #RunForTheTrees #BobRoss #HappyLittle5K #MiStateParks.

