Ann Arbor District Library publishes its most requested items of 2019
ANN ARBOR – From infrared thermometers to art prints of “Two Girls Reading” by Pablo Picasso, the Ann Arbor District Library offers a seemingly endless selection of items for public use.
Ever wonder which items people request the most?
AADL published its most requested items of 2019 in the following categories: fiction, non-fiction, movies, music, tools, art prints and TV & miniseries.
Here are some examples of the most-requested items per category:
Fiction:
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
- Mrs. Everything by Jennifer Weiner
Non-fiction:
- Becoming by Michelle Obama
- Sapiens: a Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
- The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo
Movies:
Music:
- Hamilton: Original Broadway Cast Recording
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish
- 50 Years, Don’t Stop by Fleetwood Mac
Tools:
Art prints:
TV & miniseries
To see the full list of AADL’s most requested items of 2019, click here.
