Ann Arbor District Library publishes its most requested items of 2019

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Thermal imaging camera
Thermal imaging camera (Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – From infrared thermometers to art prints of “Two Girls Reading” by Pablo Picasso, the Ann Arbor District Library offers a seemingly endless selection of items for public use.

Ever wonder which items people request the most?

AADL published its most requested items of 2019 in the following categories: fiction, non-fiction, movies, music, tools, art prints and TV & miniseries.

Here are some examples of the most-requested items per category:

Fiction:

Non-fiction:

Movies:

Music:

Tools:

Art prints:

TV & miniseries

To see the full list of AADL’s most requested items of 2019, click here.

