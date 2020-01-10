Shelters around Ann Arbor aim to keep city inhabitants warm during winter period

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With winter weather engulfing Michigan, Ann Arbor organizations have opened their doors for those needing shelter from the wind, rain, ice and snow.

For those experiencing homelessness or home insecurity, unpredictable weather can result in hazardous conditions, health issues and frostbite.

As the number of those in need during winter months continues to grow, various shelters, congregations and organizations around Ann Arbor have organized safe spaces to act as daytime, nighttime and temporary weather shelters.

Daytime Shelters

Most of these shelters operate out of local churches or congressional spaces between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the exact hours of each space, call the Delonis Center at 734-662-2829.

Jan 1 to 31 -- St. Mary’s Student Parish, 331 Thompson St.

Feb. 3 to 28 -- First Congregational, 608 E. William St. (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays)

Feb. 3 to 28 -- First Baptist Church, 517 E. Washington St. (Tuesdays, Thursdays)

March 2 to 13 - --a location has yet to be determined

March 16 to 27 -- Journey of Faith, 1900 Manchester Rd.

The Delonis Center (312 W Huron St.) will offers daytime warming during the weekends from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nighttime Shelters

The Delonis Center provides overnight shelter starting at 6:30 p.m. Dinner is available at 5 p.m. Overnight accommodations will be provided until March 31.

Those in need of transportation after 5 p.m. to the overnight shelter should call 734-662-2829, extension 238.

To accommodate a growing need, over one hundred additional beds have been added at the center for nighttime use.

Temporary Weather Shelters

For those needing to escape from extreme weather, where the temperature or wind chill is at or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, emergency weather shelters are located around Ann Arbor.