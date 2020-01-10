‘The Greatest Showman’ sing-a-long is coming to Michigan Theater

ANN ARBOR – Sing your heart out with total strangers to tunes from “The Greatest Showman” at a 7:30 p.m. screening at The Michigan Theater on Jan. 13.

The film follows the story of aspiring circus magnate P.T. Barnum (played by Hugh Jackman) as he searches for unique acts and tries his hand at success in what was then seen as a taboo industry. The soundtrack won awards at both the Golden Globes and the Grammy Awards and features hit songs “This is Me" and “A Million Dreams.”

The film also stars Zac Efron, Zendaya and Michelle Williams.

Don’t know all of the words? Not to worry. The film will be screened with onscreen lyrics so nobody misses a beat.

The Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty St.

