Tickets on sale for annual Artini cocktail competition, fundraiser in Ann Arbor

Art inspired cocktails are anticipated

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Events, Art, Local Business, Eats, Nonprofit organizations, fundraising
Each year, funds from Artini are raised for the Ann Arbor Art Center.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting today, tickets for the general public have gone on sale for the annual Artini cocktail competition to be held on Feb. 21.

For its twelfth year, the fundraiser and adults-only night celebrates the Ann Arbor Art Center and the creativity behind cocktails.

From 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Artini 2020 attendees will be able to stop by some of Ann Arbor’s notable venues to taste cocktails and vote on their favorite. The most-popular drink will receive the “People’s Choice Award,” while a panel of jurors will decide which venue receives the “Juror’s Choice Award.”

This year each cocktail will be inspired by a piece of art.

Participating venues are:

  • The Alley Bar
  • Ann Arbor Distilling Company
  • Aventura
  • Babs’ underground
  • Bløm Meadworks and Tammy’s Tastings (at Ann Arbor Distilling Company)
  • The Circ Bar
  • Conor O’Neil’s
  • Jim Brady’s
  • Lo-Fi
  • Pretzel Bell
  • Regents Field

Voting for the most popular cocktail will be done electronically through a link that will be emailed to fundraiser enthusiasts. Voting will begin later in the evening and end at 11:30 p.m.

Each ticket is $70 and comes with six tasting tickets. Snacks and water will be made available at the Ann Arbor Art Center. As a bonus, half of the ticket price is tax-deductible.

Drink tickets will be available for pick up on Feb. 21 between noon and 7:30 p.m. at the Ann Arbor Art Center.

Artini2020 attendees must be 21 by Feb. 21. Discover more information or purchase Artini2020 tickets here.

The Ann Arbor Art Center is at 117 W. Liberty St.

The annual cocktail competition showcases the talents of local venues.
