36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Deputy editor of New York Times to speak privacy at University of Michigan symposium

International Data Privacy Day event is free and open to the public

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Events, Technology, Privacy, University of Michigan
Kathleen Kingsbury.
Kathleen Kingsbury. (Celeste Sloman | The New York Times Company)

ANN ARBOR – Deputy editorial page editor of the New York Times, Kathleen Kingsbury, will deliver the keynote address at the University of Michigan’s annual Privacy@Michigan symposium on Jan. 28.

Kingsbury is the editor of the Times’ Privacy Project, which launched in April to explore how cultural norms and technology impact our perceptions of privacy.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The symposium -- hosted by the School of Information -- will also include a panel discussion led by U-M multidisciplinary experts titled "It Takes a Village: Multidisciplinary Voices on Privacy and Ethics in a Hyper-Connected Age.”

Privacy@Michigan also includes a privacy fair where students will be on hand to answer questions about privacy and technical settings in a pop-up clinic. Posters with privacy-related data from U-M research will also be on view.

As part of the U-M Privacy Card Project, attendees are invited to share their thoughts on privacy in six words.

“This is a great opportunity for faculty, students and the U-M community as a whole to be part of the discussion around privacy and contribute their own experience and expertise,” Florian Schaub, assistant professor in the U-M School of Information and College of Engineering said in a statement.

“It is important for us to discuss, learn about and reflect on this ever increasingly important topic, and U-M’s depth and breadth of experts lets us do so in a multidisciplinary way,” Sol Bermann, U-M chief information security officer said in a statement.

While the event is free and open to the public, participants must register to attend. To register, click here.

Privacy@Michigan will take place on Jan. 28 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Rackham Graduate School Building.

Rackham is at 915 E. Washington St.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: