Jazz organist to perform at Ann Arbor’s Blue LLama Jazz Club Jan. 31

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Chicago-based jazz organist Chris Foreman and the Soul Message Band will perform at the Blue LLama Jazz Club on Jan. 31 in Ann Arbor.

Blind since birth, Foreman is a nationally-celebrated jazz organist known for his own blend of blues-gospel and jazz. He started playing the piano at age 5 and has developed a reputation as a master of the Hammond B3 organ. He will be joined by the rest of Soul Message Board, Greg Rockingham (drums) and Lee Rothenberg (guitar).

Rockingham, another Chicago-based musician, has played the guitar since the age of three and started his professional career at five years old. With palatable musical chemistry, Foreman and Rockingham have played at jazz clubs and venues together for 25 years.

A Philadelphia-native, Rothenberg’s personal style, inspired by traditional jazz guitar, has made him highly in-demand within the Chicago jazz scene.

Known for its soulful combination of unique organ grooves, Soul Message Band will play a show 75-minute set at 7 p.m. and then another set at 9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Tickets range from $10 to $30 and can be bought here.

The Blue LLama Jazz Club is at 314 South Main St.