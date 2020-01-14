Kerrytown BookFest to return to Ann Arbor this summer

ANN ARBOR – After a one-year hiatus, the Kerrytown BookFest will return to Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Aug. 30.

After an 18-year run, the event was canceled in 2019 due to financial pressures and a lack of volunteers.

“(People) went out of their way to tell me that they cared about the Kerrytown BookFest and they wanted it back,” board president Mary McDonald said in a statement. According to a press release, the community’s response played a major role in the board’s decision to bring back the event in 2020.

Founded in 2003, the annual event celebrates Ann Arbor’s vibrant literary culture and features author panels, live demonstrations and vendors throughout the market. But McDonald said this year, the BookFest will offer even more. She said attendees can expect to learn new things, try arts and crafts and meet new people at the revitalized festival.

For event updates, visit www.ktbookfest.org.

