2020 Gluten Free WinterFest to take place in Ann Arbor Feb. 1

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Feb. 1, the 2020 Gluten Free WinterFest will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Washtenaw County Fairgrounds.

A one-day celebration, the festival will highlight gluten-free living, exhibits from food producers and host multiple gluten-free food vendors.

In addition to gluten-free grub, there will also be a shopping vendor bazaar, music and entertainment, character appearances, door prizes and activities for children.

Abiding by strict food standards and safety, the event is safe for those sensitive to gluten or those with Celiac disease.

Advance tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for children and seniors. Children below the age of 5 can attend for free. Each ticket includes $5-worth of food vouchers for vendors at the event. Tickets can be bought here.

Tickets bought the day-of range from $10 to $12.

The 2020 Gluten Free WinterFest will be held inside Exhibition Hall A.

For more information and to see posts about possible vendors, visit the Facebook page.

The Washtenaw County fairgrounds are at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd.