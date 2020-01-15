Ann Arbor District Library to hold discussion on artificial intelligence, finance Jan. 24

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Jan. 24, the interwoven future of artificial intelligence and finance will be discussed at the downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library.

As the effects of artificial intelligence become more prevalent in financial markets, services and systems, the need to understand current and future impacts continues to grow.

Presented by Michael P. Wellman, a professor of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Michigan, the evening discussion will cover the impacts of artificial intelligence on finance, possible benefits, and the regulations of AI systems within finance.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Moderated by Rada Mihalcea, director of Michigan AI, the discussion aims to help audiences understand the implications of how these two worlds have and will collide.

“Artificial Intelligence & Finance” will last from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Visit the event page here.

The AADL’s downtown branch is at 343 South Fifth Ave.