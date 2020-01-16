Michigan Theater hosting free screening of ‘Selma’ on MLK Day

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Theater is continuing its Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition of offering a free screening of “Selma” to the public at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20.

The 2014 film follows the story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (played by David Oyelowo) who, despite violent opposition, led a march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery in 1965 to secure equal voting rights.

The film captures the tumultuous period in history, most notably Bloody Sunday -- when unarmed protesters were brutally beaten by police while attempting to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on March 7, 1965. Ultimately they succeeded in marching to the capital, leading to the historic passage of the Voting Rights Act that year same year.

The film is directed by Ava DuVernay and also stars Carmen Ejogo, Oprah Winfrey, Common, Tom Wilkinson and more.

The Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty St.

