Up to 4,800 gallons of untreated sewage spill into two Ann Arbor creeks

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor announced Thursday morning that inspections carried out on Wednesday following a wet weather event revealed evidence of surcharging sewage from two sanitary sewer manholes into Malletts Creek near Redbud Park and Swift Run Creek near Hogback Road.

Approximately 4,500 gallons of untreated sewage surcharged into grassy open space and drained by land into Swift Run Creek. Meanwhile, roughly 300 gallons of untreated sewage surcharged into grassy open space and drained by land into Malletts Creek.

City officials said high flows during a recent rainfall caused the sewer capacity issue.

Teams cordoned off and limed both areas to neutralize any ground surface bacteria and placed signs to warn residents of the contamination.

City staff notified the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, according to regulatory protocols.

Construction began in 2019 to alleviate the sanitary sewer system’s capacity issue and is slated to be completed this summer.