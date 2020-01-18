University of Michigan partnership with pharmaceutical company promotes drug development

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A new partnership between the University of Michigan and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, an international biopharmaceutical company, will springboard the development of new medicines.

The partnership will provide up to $10 million in industry resources and support. Michigan Drug Discovery and SPARC will select and help develop drug-discovery research projects within the Ann Arbor university.

The goal of the partnership is to develop new early-stage translational therapies for patients in the medical areas of oncology, inflammation, dermatology, neurodegeneration and ophthalmology.

Projects at the university selected for development will receive up to $1.5 million each over the course of three years through different forms of support.

The expansive partnership will also offer U-M faculty funding opportunities through two funding competitions. The first competition cycle is currently open for faculty and can be accessed through the Michigan Drug Discovery website.

The partnership agreement between the university and the global company was signed on Jan. 8. It is the university’s first partnership of this size with a major international pharmaceutical research company in almost 10 years.

On April 23, SPARC will give an information session about the partnership.

SPARC was formed in 2007 and focuses on improved patient care standards and innovative therapies.