Here are four ways to mark MLK Day in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – With events happening around town today marking the impact Martin Luther King Jr. made on the Civil Rights Movement in this country and beyond, we’ve chosen four events that honor his legacy in various ways.

JFS Diversity Day

From 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., head to the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor for a kid-friendly series of hands-on activities, performances and more that celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion.

This event is specially designed for families with elementary-aged children.

The event will feature a multicultural performance by the University of Michigan’s Indian American Student Association and the U-M Irish Dance Team, and a short film about Martin Luther King Jr.

For more information, visit www.jfsannarbor.org/diversityday.

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor is at 2935 Birch Hollow Dr.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Sculpture

Members of the community are invited to participate in this interactive event at Ann Arbor District Library’s downtown branch from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All ages can take part in the activity, which will feature one of Dr. King’s speeches. No art experience necessary.

The Ann Arbor District Library downtown branch is at 343 S. Fifth Ave.

Additionally, drop in to both the Pittsfield and Malletts Creek branches from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to watch videos of the assassinated leader’s speeches.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

University of Michigan Circle of Unity

Join various programs at the University of Michigan on the Diag from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. to participate in a Circle of Unity in honor of Martin Luther King. Jr.

Hosted by the Michigan Community Scholars Program, the event will feature song, dance and spoken word performances.

The U-M Diag is at 525 S. State St.

See ‘Selma’ for free at the Michigan Theater

This Michigan Theater tradition will take place at 7 p.m. to remember one of Martin Luther King Jr.'s most pivotal moments in history portrayed in the 2014 film “Selma.”

Directed by Ava DuVernay, the film follows the story of MLK (played by David Oyelowo) who, despite violent opposition, led a march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery in 1965 to secure equal voting rights.

The Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty St.