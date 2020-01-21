Ann Arbor Board of Education now taking applications for vacant seat

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education announced Tuesday it is seeking to fill a newly vacated seat on the Board.

On Jan. 16, Ann Arbor School Board President Harmony Mitchell resigned her post, citing health and personal issues.

Applicants may apply by noon on Feb. 3, and in accordance with Michigan Election Law must be:

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years of age

Registered to vote

An Ann Arbor Public School District resident for 30 days

All individuals interested in applying should send a written application to Amy Osinski at osinski@a2schools.org or to the Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education at 2555 South State Street.

A notarized affidavit confirming eligibility must be submitted with application materials. This service must be obtained outside AAPS.

According to AAPS, applications must contain:

A resume which includes applicant’s home address, telephone, and email address.

A letter of intent, of no more than one page, detailing your experiences and the qualifications you would bring to board service, along with 3 references.

No more than 2 letters of recommendation addressed to the Board of Education at the above address.

Applications are due no later than noon on Feb. 3. AAPS will notify applicants of receipt of application materials via email no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Applications submitted after the deadline will not be reviewed.

On Feb. 11, applicants will be interviewed by members of the Board of Education. The meeting will be posted publicly and members of the community may submit questions to be used in the interview process to osinski@a2schools.org. Questions should be submitted no later than noon on Feb. 3.

On Feb. 19, applicants will make a brief statement (three minutes maximum) in response to the question: “Please share with us why you would be the best candidate for this position.”

The statements will take place at the Board of Education Meeting at Forsythe Middle School auditorium at 7 p.m. During the meeting, the Board of Education will select and seat a candidate by a majority vote.

Forsythe Middle School is at 1655 Newport Road.