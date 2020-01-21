Ann Arbor holding public meeting on stormwater management at Huron Hills Golf Course

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County and city of Ann Arbor staff will hold a public meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. to present details and receive feedback on its joint streambank stabilization project for Huron Hills Golf Course. The 1.5 hour meeting will take place at the Ann Arbor Senior Center.

The city, along with the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission, will address stormwater management in the upcoming project.

An eroding streambank is depositing high volumes of sediment into the Huron River from a tributary. Officials propose to regrade, stabilize and naturalize the creek to alleviate flooding of the golf course, eliminate bank erosion and reduce the amount of phosphorus depositing into the Huron River.

Project managers are also considering constructing wetlands on the golf course, which could help remove pollutants, reduce runoff and alleviate peak flow rates. Wetlands also have benefits for local wildlife.

The Ann Arbor Senior Center is at 1320 Baldwin Ave.