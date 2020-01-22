University of Michigan Stamps Gallery named recipient of $80,000 grant

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Stamps Gallery in downtown Ann Arbor has been named as a recipient of an $80,000 grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

An arm of the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design at the University of Michigan, the art gallery regularly highlights original exhibitions from artists focused on social change or social issues.

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts grant will be used to support six public exhibitions throughout 2020 and 2021, as well as programs and publications that explore inclusivity through contemporary art.

Exhibitions will include LaToya Ruby Frazier’s photography series “Flint is Family,” as well as work from micha cárdenas, Oliver Husain, Elizabeth LaPensée, Meryl McMaster, Syrus Marcus Ware, Osman Khan, Razi Jafri, Stephanie Dinkins, Dylan Miner and Sheila de Bretteville.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The $80,000 grant will also support the launch of an exhibition publication for “Envision: The Michigan Artist Initiative,” an inaugural award program that supports the development of contemporary artists in Michigan.

The gallery is free and open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is closed Mondays.

The University of Michigan Stamps Gallery is at 201 S. Division Street.

See the Stamps Gallery exhibition schedule here.