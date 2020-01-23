Ann Arbor: Deer cull completed safely, parks reopen

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor announced Thursday it safely completed its 2020 culling operations and that all nature areas and parks have reopened.

Contracted sharpshooters lethally removed 109 deer from nature areas, parks, University of Michigan and Concordia Unviersity properties and private parcels selected by the city with owner consent.

The city aimed to kill up to 150 deer during its 2020 deer management program, which began on Jan. 2. The program ended three days early, with its original end date set for Jan. 26.

Throughout the cull, designated parks and nature areas were closed from 3 p.m. to midnight daily for sharpshooting activities.

Sterilizations of females were not part of this year’s program.

