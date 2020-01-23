Ann Arbor to host NAIA women’s golf championship in 2021

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced this week that Ann Arbor will be one of three cities to host its women’s golf national championship in 2021.

The event will be hosted by the Ann Arbor Sports Commission and Concordia University at the Eagle Crest Golf Club. The competition will be played at Eastern Michigan University’s home course.

“The Ann Arbor Sports Commission, along with Concordia University and Eagle Crest Golf Club, are proud to host the 2021 NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship,” Mike Malach, Ann Arbor Sports Commission executive director said in a statement. “This a wonderful and prestigious event to be held in Washtenaw County. We expect the championship to be a memorable event not only for the area but all the student-athletes competing that week."

The Ann Arbor championship is part of a series of competitions through 2024, which will also be taking place in Oklahoma City and the Quad Cities.

