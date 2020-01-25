Monthly Sustainable Ann Arbor forums to be held at Ann Arbor District Library through April

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Through April, the Ann Arbor District Library will host monthly forums for the ninth annual Sustainable Ann Arbor series.

Presented by the City of Ann Arbor, each forum will focus on different sustainability goals laid out in the city’s Sustainability Framework.

The January forum will be held this Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the downtown branch of the AADL. This meeting will focus on carbon neutrality in the energy sector and offer attendees a chance to share their ideas on how to help the city reach its goals.

The Feb. 13 and March 19 forums will focus on carbon neutrality in the mobility sector and resource sector, respectively. Each forum will take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Ann Arbor District Library.

The date and theme for the April forum has not been announced.

Adopted by the Ann Arbor City Council in 2013, the Sustainability Framework has four major goals, which cover climate and energy sustainability, land use and access, resource management and community-related issues.

The full Sustainability Framework can be found here.

For those unable to attend, forum discussions will be recorded.

The downtown branch is at 343 S 5th Avenue.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!