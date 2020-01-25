Run DMC frontman to discuss love, marriage Feb 2. in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Feb. 2 Run DMC frontman Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons and his wife, Justine Simmons, will discuss their new book inside the Michigan Theater.

Presented by Nicola’s Books and the Michigan Theater, the couple will talk about the themes of their book, “Old School Love,” as well as their principles for finding and maintaining fulfilling love.

The conversation will start at 7:30 p.m. and be lead by Ryan Patrick Hooper from WDET's CultureShift.

Individual tickets cost $32 and include a copy of “Old School Love” and a book signing. Companion tickets can be bought for $23.50 each but must be bought in pairs. Each pair will receive a copy of the book.

Tickets can be bought online here or in-person at Nicola’s Books.

Here is a synopsis of “Old School Love” from Harper Collins Publishers,

“Old School Love is a book to help you find the kind of soul-filling love you desire, written by a couple who has built a strong and joyful relationship amid the pressures, pitfalls, and temptations of the entertainment industry. Rev Run and his wife, Justine, have been blessed with a devoted partnership that has inspired others. In this homage to classic courtship, Rev and Justine reveal the secrets to their marriage’s longevity and happiness.

Each chapter of Old School Love offers stories, anecdotes, and memories of Rev and Justine’s marriage, their family, their experiences, their passion, and their deep faith and belief in God. Some will make you laugh, some will make you think, and some will make you cry. Yet all will make you wiser—more beautiful for the wear—and encourage you to be a kinder, more generous, and better human. Their reflections are bookended by a verse or line from scripture, a saying, or a favorite quote and a sampling of personal wisdom.

Over two decades strong, Rev and Justine’s partnership is an inspiration. With Old School Love they are spreading their message of positivity, and creating a legacy for all of us to embrace and share. Powerful and life-changing, this little gem of a book is about magic, and miracles, and yes, the irrefutable power of love.”

The Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty Street.