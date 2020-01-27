Get your rustic fix at The Vintage Market on Feb. 16

ANN ARBOR – Looking to freshen up your home with some rustic farmhouse decor?

The Vintage Market will present “Rustic Romance” on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., shop salvaged and handmade home decor, furniture and clothing from more than 150 vendors across five connected barns.

Aside from great shopping, the event will also feature a food truck rally, free photo booths, face paint, psychic readings and more.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, wear red to enter to win The Vintage Market’s “Galentine Night In” gift basket. To enter, simply visit the information booth.

Admission is $5 per person and kids under 12 are free. Parking and a porting system to help with large purchases are free.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook Page.

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds is at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd.