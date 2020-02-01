Annual Ice Carving Festival to be held in Ann Arbor Feb. 8

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Feb. 8, the fifth annual Ice Carving Festival will take place at County Farm Park.

From noon to 4 p.m., the free festival will have ice carving demonstrations, scavenger hunts, hot chocolate and crafts for all ages.

Ice carving demonstrations will be done by college teams using techniques involving chainsaws and flamethrowers.

Parking information for the event will be added to the even Facebook page here.

The festival is hosted by Parks ad Recreation of Washtenaw County and is sponsored by Canine Adventure, a canine exercise company.

Find other family-friendly winter events in Washtenaw County through the Parks and Recreation calender.

County Farm Park is at 2230 Platt Road.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!