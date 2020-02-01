Author Madeline Miller to visit Ann Arbor District Library Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Friday, author Madeline Miller will visit the Ann Arbor District Library for a highly anticipated author’s event.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. in the first-floor lobby, Miller will speak at the library in support of her book “Circe”, a retelling of the story of Circe, a Greek goddess who gains power through witchcraft.

A New York Times bestseller, “Circe” won the 2019 Indie Choice Award, the Red Tentacle award at The Kitschies and has been praised as one of the best books of 2018 by NPR, Amazon and the Washington Post among other publications.

“Circe” was also named as one of the most requested fiction books at the Ann Arbor District Library in 2019.

The novel will also be turned into a mini-series by HBOMax and produced by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

Miller is a Boston, MA native and has authored two books. Her debut novel “The Song of Achilles” has been translated into 25 languages and was awarded the Orange Prize for Fiction. She graduated from Brown University with both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Classics.

Hosted in partnership with Literati, the event will also act as a book signing as copies of “Circe” will be on sale.

The author's event will take place at the downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library. (Ann Arbor District Library)

Here is a synopsis of “Circe” from Miller’s website,

“In the house of Helios, god of the sun and mightiest of the Titans, a daughter is born. But Circe is a strange child--not powerful, like her father, nor viciously alluring like her mother. Turning to the world of mortals for companionship, she discovers that she does possess power--the power of witchcraft, which can transform rivals into monsters and menace the gods themselves.

Threatened, Zeus banishes her to a deserted island, where she hones her occult craft, tames wild beasts and crosses paths with many of the most famous figures in all of mythology, including the Minotaur, Daedalus and his doomed son Icarus, the murderous Medea, and, of course, wily Odysseus.

But there is danger, too, for a woman who stands alone, and Circe unwittingly draws the wrath of both men and gods, ultimately finding herself pitted against one of the most terrifying and vengeful of the Olympians. To protect what she loves most, Circe must summon all her strength and choose, once and for all, whether she belongs with the gods she is born from, or the mortals she has come to love.

With unforgettably vivid characters, mesmerizing language and page-turning suspense, Circe is a triumph of storytelling, an intoxicating epic of family rivalry, palace intrigue, love and loss, as well as a celebration of indomitable female strength in a man’s world.”