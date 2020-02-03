41ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Photos: Moments from the 43rd Ann Arbor Folk Festival

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Events, Ann Arbor Folk Festival, The Ark, Nathaniel Rateliff, Calexico, Iron & Wine, Ingrid Michaelson, Mandolin Orange, Hill Auditorium, University of Michigan
The finale of the 43rd Ann Arbor Folk Festival at Hill Auditorium on Feb. 1, 2020. (Andrew Rogers)

ANN ARBOR – The 43rd Ann Arbor Folk Festival wrapped Saturday night at Hill Auditorium.

The two-day festival is a fundraiser for The Ark and features six artists each night. From up-and-comers to established folk, rock and indie artists, the event offers up an eclectic mix of live music for audiences to enjoy. This year, artists played to a nearly sold out house each night.

Here’s a glimpse at this year’s performances captured by longtime Folk Fest photographer Andrew Rogers.

Artists in order of appearance.

Friday, Jan. 31

Willy Porter

Folk Fest emcee, Willy Porter, performs songs in between sets on Jan. 31, 2020. (Andrew Rogers)

Elliot BROOD

Canadian trio Elliot BROOD kick off the 43rd Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Jan. 31, 2020 at Hill Auditorium. (Andrew Rogers)

Rainbow Girls

Hailing from northern California, Rainbow Girls perform at the Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Jan. 31, 2020. (Andrew Rogers)
Rainbow Girls perform an acoustic set with their signature humor at the Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Jan. 31, 2020. (Andrew Rogers)

Cedric Burnside

Mississippi native Cedric Burnside performs Hill country blues at the Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Jan. 31, 2020. (Andrew Rogers)

The Lone Bellow

Folk trio out of Brooklyn, The Lone Bellow, harmonize on stage at Hill Auditorium on Jan. 31, 2020. (Andrew Rogers)

Ingrid Michaelson

New York City-based singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson performs an intimate acoustic set with Allie Moss while telling jokes during a refreshing off-the-cuff performance at the Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Jan. 31, 2020. (Andrew Rogers)

Calexico + Iron & Wine

Headliners Calexico + Iron & Wine take the stage at the Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Jan. 31, 2020. (Andrew Rogers)
Sam Beam, better known as Iron & Wine, plays guitar on stage at the Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Jan. 31, 2020. (Andrew Rogers)

Saturday, Feb. 1

Cold Tone Harvest

Southeast Michigan's Cold Tone Harvest kicks off night two of the 43rd Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Feb. 1, 2020. (Andrew Rogers)

John Moreland

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based singer-songwriter John Moreland performs at Hill Auditorium on Feb. 1, 2020. (Andrew Rogers)

Molly Tuttle

Award-winning bluegrass guitarist Molly Tuttle performs at the Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Feb. 1, 2020. (Andrew Rogers)

Bettye LaVette

Dubbed "the queen of Detroit old-school R&B," Bettye LaVette performs songs from Bob Dylan's songbook off her latest album "Things Have Changed" at Hill Auditorium on Feb. 1, 2020. (Andrew Rogers)

Mandolin Orange

Emily Frantz and Andrew Marlin of Mandolin Orange perform at the 43rd Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Feb. 1, 2020. The duo first performed at Folk Fest in 2015. (Andrew Rogers)

Nathaniel Rateliff

Headliner Nathaniel Rateliff plays a memorable solo acoustic set at the 43rd Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Feb. 1, 2020. (Andrew Rogers)

