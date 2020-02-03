Photos: Moments from the 43rd Ann Arbor Folk Festival

ANN ARBOR – The 43rd Ann Arbor Folk Festival wrapped Saturday night at Hill Auditorium.
The two-day festival is a fundraiser for The Ark and features six artists each night. From up-and-comers to established folk, rock and indie artists, the event offers up an eclectic mix of live music for audiences to enjoy. This year, artists played to a nearly sold out house each night.
Here’s a glimpse at this year’s performances captured by longtime Folk Fest photographer Andrew Rogers.
Artists in order of appearance.
Friday, Jan. 31
Willy Porter
Elliot BROOD
Rainbow Girls
Cedric Burnside
The Lone Bellow
Ingrid Michaelson
Calexico + Iron & Wine
Saturday, Feb. 1
Cold Tone Harvest
John Moreland
Molly Tuttle
Bettye LaVette
Mandolin Orange
Nathaniel Rateliff
