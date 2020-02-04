36ºF

Ann Arbor City Council renames Stadium bridges after late Congressman John Dingell

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Rep. John Dingell is shown in this 2009 file photo (Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images).
ANN ARBOR – In a unanimous vote on Monday night, Ann Arbor City Council approved the renaming of two bridges on East Stadium Boulevard after the late Congressman John Dingell.

The John D. Dingell Jr. Memorial Bridges, as they are now officially known, were rebuilt with the help of the Dearborn Democrat in 2011, who helped the city secure a U.S. Department of Transportation grant to replace the deteriorating structures.

“John Dingell was a constant champion for the people of Michigan and his district, and provided the critical assistance necessary to enable Ann Arbor to receive a $13.9 million grant from U.S. Department of Transportation’s ‘Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery’ (TIGER) to affect the replacement of the East Stadium Bridges,” the council resolution states.

Dingell passed away last February at the age of 92. Upon his retirement in 2015, he was the longest-serving member of Congress, having represented Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives for 59 years.

His wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) has held the seat since 2015.

