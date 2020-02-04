36ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Skate with Ann Arbor’s first responders on March 7

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Veterans Memorial Park Indoor Ice Arena (Credit: City of Ann Arbor)
ANN ARBOR – On Saturday, March 7, Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation will present ‘Skate with a Hero’ at Veterans Memorial Park Indoor Ice Arena.

Skaters of all ages are welcome to join members of the Ann Arbor Police and Fire departments on the ice from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Skate rentals are $3.

For more information about skate times and special events at Vets Ice Arena, click here.

Veterans Memorial Park Indoor Ice Arena is at 2150 Jackson Ave.

