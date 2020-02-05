New build nails modern farmhouse design in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Located in northwest Ann Arbor in a rural setting, this property at 4520 Songbird Springs has all the finishes and muted palette to inspire any modern farmhouse lover.

Built in 2019, this four bedroom, 3.5 bath home features 3,246 square feet of living space.

Highlights include maple floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, large windows and an inviting back porch. The spacious first floor master suite is a private escape with a large walk-in closet and modern bathroom.

The combined kitchen and dining area opens to a cozy living room with 14-foot vaulted ceilings, a simple, muted fireplace and beautiful wood beams. A large black island with bar seating provides a much-needed contrast to the clean, white and grey kitchen. Textured slat ceilings, crown molding and a stone backsplash round out the kitchen’s modern-meets-traditional aesthetic.

An extra wide stairwell leads to the upper level with features three large bedrooms, two full baths and a bonus room for guests, gaming and everything in between.

The asking price is $1,095,000.

