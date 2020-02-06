Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education announces seven applicants for vacant Board seat

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education has published the application packets of seven individuals for its recently vacated seat.

Trustee Harmony Mitchell announced her resignation on Jan. 15 during an organizational meeting, saying she was experiencing health and personal issues. The Board of Education has 30 days to replace her.

The Board took applications for the vacant seat through Feb. 3.

Here are the names of the seven applicants vying for the seat:

Rachel Brichta

Lisa Farmer

Anna Foster

Jamila James

Maggi Kennel

Glenn Nelson

Mikhail Zolikoff

To learn more about the candidates and to view their application packets, click here.

Members of the Board of Education will be interviewing the applicants during a special meeting on Feb. 11 starting at 12:30 p.m.

Watch the livestream of that meeting here.

The following day, applicants will be making brief statements at a Feb. 12 Board of Education Meeting at 7 p.m. in the Forsythe Middle School Auditorium.

During the meeting, the Board of Education will select and seat a candidate by majority vote.

Forsythe Middle School is at 1655 Newport Road.