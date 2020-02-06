Michigan Lottery: Washtenaw County woman wins $1M on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. – A Washtenaw County woman had a sleepless night after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker instant game.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Hamati Dairy Mart, located at 10131 Textile Road in Ypsilanti.

The 40-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

Players have won more than $62 million playing Millionaire Maker, which launched in April 2019. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $40 up to $1 million. More than $36 million in prizes remain, including five $1 million top prizes and 23 $5,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.