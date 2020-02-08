Ann Arbor Welding Supply to host event for women welders in Southeast Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. – On March 19, Ann Arbor Welding Supply will be hosting a networking event to empower women in the welding industry.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the welding company will open up its space, feature experienced women in the industry, host product demonstrations and offer door prizes to those in attendance.

The free “Women’s Networking Event” is geared towards bringing together women in the fields of welding operations, fabrication, machines and other industrial environments.

Students and teens interested in welding are also encouraged to participate.

Those in attendance will receive a pair of safety glasses and there will opportunities to win a welding helmet, a hardhat and welding tools.

More About Ann Arbor Welding

Having served Southeast Michigan for over 50 years, Ann Arbor Welding is a family-owned commercial and industrial equipment supplier.

Ann Arbor Welding Supply is located at 4811 Carpenter Road, Ypsilanti.

