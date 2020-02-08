Yo-Yo Ma to return to Ann Arbor for March performance with Emanuel Ax and Leonidas Kavakos

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On March 3, cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform at Hill Auditorium with pianist Emanuel Ax and violinist Leonidas Kavakos.

At 7:30 p.m., audiences will see Ma, Ax and Kavakos perform three piano trios written over 20 years ago by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Composed specifically for the violin, cello and piano, the songs scheduled to be played are Piano Trio in c minor, Op. 1, No. 3; Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 70, No. 2; and Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 97 (Archduke).

Internationally recognized for their mastery of the cello, the piano and the violin respectively, the three musicians have each collected numerous accolades including Grammy Awards, fellowships and honorary doctorates.

Hosted by the University Musical Society, the concert takes place approximately one year after Yo-Yo Ma visited Flint and Ann Arbor for his Day of Action and two-day residency in 2019. His Day of Action in Flint brought together 50 community leaders and included activities to raise awareness while providing an opportunity for community collaboration towards social change.

The Ann Arbor production is one of three concerts to be performed. The other two shows to be held in Chicago, Illinois and New York City, New York.

Tickets range in price from $60 to $175. Visit the UMS event page for concert and ticket information.

Hill Auditorium is at 825 N. University Avenue.