Michigan Theater brings CatVideoFest 2020 to Ann Arbor in March

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On March 2, the Michigan Theater will show a compilation reel of the best cat videos.

Comprised of submissions, animations, music videos and, of course, internet cat videos, the CatVideoFest 2020 compilation is designed to bring audiences together nationwide to enjoy cats being cats.

Audiences will be feline fine while watching the videos as 10% of proceeds will go to the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

Created by New York-based company Scilloscope Pictures, the collection of videos will start at 7:30 p.m. and will run for 72 minutes.

According the company Youtube page, $50,000 was raised around the country in 2019 to help cats in need.

Tickets cost $10.50 and can be reserved online here. Discounted tickets are available for select groups.

