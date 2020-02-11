Ann Arbor Figure Skating Club’s 78th annual Melody on Ice returns in March

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Figure Skating Club will present its annual Melody on Ice show at Ann Arbor Ice Cube on March 13 and 14.

Now in its 78th year running, the all-ages show features performances from age 3 through 70-plus. This year’s theme is “Mix It Up" and will feature music from decades past like the Beach Boys, ABBA, The Beatles and more that are sure to stir up nostalgia.

Melody on Ice co-director Meredith Longoria said the performance is one that is enjoyable for the whole family.

“We always pick good music, so the audience is always dancing in their seats having a good time," said Longoria. “Everyone should be able to come and see something that they enjoy.”

Melody on Ice directors Emily Buckeridge and Meredith Longoria. (AAFSC | Meredith Bruckner)

Expect to see families on ice together as well.

“We have one number called ‘Generations’ and it’s literally grandparents, grandchildren and their parents,” said Longoria. “The whole family goes out there and has fun together.”

Longoria said more than 250 youth skaters will appear in this year’s show and last year’s guest skater -- 2011 U.S. national men’s champion Ryan Bradley -- will be returning this year.

“He does backflips on the ice so that’s fun for the kids,” said Longoria.

Members of the AAFSC’s synchronized skating team the Hockettes will also be performing in the show.

“This is the birthplace of synchronized skating," said Longoria. “We started that event at the Ann Arbor Figure Skating Club.”

Show times:

Friday, March 13: 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets:

Adults: $15

Children (10 & under) $10

Senior (age 65+) $10

Premium $20 (lower center section seating)

Patron $30 ($40 at the door- see below for more information)

To purchase tickets, click here. Tickets can also be picked up from the AAFSC office by noon on Friday, March 13 or from the admissions table prior to each performance.